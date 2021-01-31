Fatal accident in Randall County

Number of vehicles in crash: 1 Number Injured: 2 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Saturday 1/30/21 – Approximately 10:20 a.m.

County: Randall

Location: FM-168 – approximately 4.6 miles south of Umbarger.

Posted Speed Limit: 65

Weather/Road Conditions: Clear-high winds/dry paved road

Vehicle 1: 2004 Ford F150

Driver: Deceased – Diego Tino-Tomas, 39, of Dimmit. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Seat belt worn: No

Passenger: Injured – Iris Ocon-Zubia, 24, of Dimmit. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Passenger: Injured – Four-year-old female child passenger, of Dimmit. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

Was not secured in a child passenger safety seat.

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1 was northbound on FM 168. The driver of Vehicle 1 failed to drive in a single lane due to the high crosswinds. Vehicle 1's right side tires traveled into the northbound barrow ditch. The driver of Vehicle 1 over corrected the steering in an attempt to get back onto the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. Vehicle 1 skid across the southbound lanes into the southbound barrow ditch and rolled over. The unsecured driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.

A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days -

Link https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm