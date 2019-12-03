Extended Hands hosting Santa Breakfast

FRITCH — Everyone loves a warm hearty breakfast, but not everyone likes waking up early for breakfast on the weekend. The good news is you won’t have to wake up early to take your kids to a breakfast with Santa this year.

Extended Hands, a nonprofit organization founded to be God’s hands and feet extended in building relationships between people and organizations, is hosting a Santa Breakfast for dinner on Sunday, Dec. 15. The event will take place at the Sanford-Fritch Elementary Cafeteria in Fritch from 5-7 p.m.

The fun-filled night will offer a range of events for kids including: a photo booth, crafts with Santa’s Elves, wishes with Santa, and a yummy breakfast-style dinner of pancakes, biscuits with sausage gravy, milk, juice and water.

Becky Gross, board member for Extended Hands said, “We decided to have breakfast with Santa to have a fun time serving the community as a whole. What better way to add to this Season of Christ than to have a time of fellowship and a meal to boot.”

Cost for the event is by donation only. The organization is asking of donations of new socks and underwear (all sizes and both genders) or monetary donations to help those in need.

For more information on the event, call Extended Hands at 806-517-8136.