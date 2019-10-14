Editorial: Fritch chamber's fundraiser for Christmas lights a worthy cause

Christmas lights are as much a part of the Yuletide traditional as Santa Claus, church and Christmas carols.

Most cities and towns in America have at least one street in the downtown lit up with lights.

Borger will have a Christmas lighting contest sponsored by the Borger Chamber of Commerce.

Stinnett also will hang Christmas light and do a lighting of the courthouse square in November.

Nearby Pampa and Amarillo also light up the streets.

Fritch, however, is between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

