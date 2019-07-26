Duran held on combined bonds of $88,000

A suspect in last Thursday’s arrest following a pursuit by Borger police is being held at the Hutchinson County Jail on two bonds that total $88,000.

Jonathan Arturo Duran, 27, is being held on an $80,000 bond by the 84th District Court for aggravated robbery and an $8,000 by the family court for a terroristic threat to a family member of the Borger Police Department, according to a jail officer.

Those charges stem from outstanding warrants Duran had at the time he was apprehended.

Borger officers located Duran and two other suspects around 10 a.m. in a red car at the Allsup’s convenience store on Florida Street.

BPD had information that the suspects may have been involved in a theft or robbery earlier that morning at a business in Pampa.

The vehicle then fled Allsup’s and a short pursuit followed. The pursuit ended in the 1100 block of Lindsey Street where two men fled on foot.

A third suspect, Autumn Nichole Combs, did not flee the vehicle and was detained.

Duran walked back to officers and turned himself in. The other male suspect, Gatlin Ray Taylor, 24, continued to flee police.

A K-9 unit from the Gray County Sheriff’s Office was brought to Borger to track Taylor, but his scent was lost. As of Wednesday, Taylor has not been located, according to BPD.

Combs has previous warrants in Borger, but is not being detained at the jail, a jail officer said.

During a search of the red car, a revolver was located that later was reported stolen out of Pampa. Drug paraphernalia and other items were also located in the vehicle.

The city of Pampa said in a July 18 press release that investigators will be filing a charge of misdemeanor theft against Duran for the offense in Pampa. It was not known at press time whether the charge has been filed yet.

No one was injured in the theft and no weapon was used, according to the press release from Pampa.