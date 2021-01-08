DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

DPS Report-The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 224 pounds of PCP and 11 pounds of cocaine Tuesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Dodge Caravan traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. A DPS canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered PCP inside multiple containers and cocaine inside five plastic-wrapped packages.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver – Mark Herbert Jr., 36 – and passenger – Derick Campbell, 34 - both of Colorado Springs, Colorado – were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Herbert and Campbell were arrested and transported to the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from California to Newark, New Jersey.