DPS Traffic stop leads to drug seizure

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 829 pounds of THC vape cartridges and close to 19 pounds of THC wax Saturday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At approximately 7:57 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Dodge Caravan traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered vacuum-sealed packages of THC wax inside three pizza boxes and nine boxes of large metal cans containing multiple THC vape cartridges in the rear cargo area.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver – Steven Purves, 67, of Laguna Woods, California – was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Purves was arrested and transported to the Oldham County Jail.

