DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 137 pounds of assorted THC products Friday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Gray County. At approximately 9:37 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Jeep Cherokee traveling east on I-40 near McLean, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered six large boxes containing assorted THC products the rear area of the vehicle.

The driver – Giovanni Virzi – and passengers – Salvatore Virzi and Joshua Anderson, all of Winter Haven, Florida, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Giovanni Virzi 18, Salvatore Virzi, 44 and Anderson, 28 were transported and booked into the Gray County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Nevada to Winter Haven, Florida. Source: DPS