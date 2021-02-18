DPS office closures and delays Feb 19
Due to inclement weather, DPS Offices will be delayed/closed, Friday, February 19th, 2021, in the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region:
Amarillo District:
Closed
Childress
Delayed opening until 10:00 AM:
Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler
Lubbock and Wichita Falls District:
Closed
Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young
Abilene District:
Closed
Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton
If you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License office, please check to make sure that your appointment time has not been affected. Appointments can be rescheduled by going to the Texas DPS website located at http://www.dps.texas.gov
Texas DPS would like to remind motorist to please be safe when traveling in these inclement conditions. If you have an emergency please call 911.
Category: