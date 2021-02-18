DPS office closures and delays Feb 19

Due to inclement weather, DPS Offices will be delayed/closed, Friday, February 19th, 2021, in the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region:

Amarillo District:

Closed

Childress

Delayed opening until 10:00 AM:

Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler

Lubbock and Wichita Falls District:

Closed

Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young

Abilene District:

Closed

Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton

If you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License office, please check to make sure that your appointment time has not been affected. Appointments can be rescheduled by going to the Texas DPS website located at http://www.dps.texas.gov

Texas DPS would like to remind motorist to please be safe when traveling in these inclement conditions. If you have an emergency please call 911.