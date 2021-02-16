DPS closures and delays

Due to inclement weather and rolling power outages as a result of frigid temperatures, Northwest Texas Region DPS Offices will be closed, Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, in the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region (Region 5):See Highlighted area for the Amarillo District.

District 5A:

Closed for the day (eight hours)

Archer, Bailey, Baylor, Clay, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Foard, Garza, Hale, Hardeman, Hockley, Jack, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Montague, Terry, Wichita, Wilbarger, Yoakum, and Young

District 5B:

Closed for the remainder of the day (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler

District 5C:

Closed for the day (eight hours)

Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton

****If you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License office, please check to make sure that your appointment time has not been affected. Texas DPS would like to remind motorist to please be safe when traveling in these inclement conditions. If you have an emergency please call 911.

Please do your part and try to conserve as much electrical power as possible to assist with a quick return to normal.