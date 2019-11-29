DPS: Borger man dies in crash near Quanah

A 63-year-old Borger man died Tuesday on US 287 about two miles west of Quanah when the car he was driving crashed into the back of a livestock trailer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Eldridge Miller was pronounced dead at a hospital in Quanah, DPS said in a report.

His passenger, Loretta Miller, was transported to Amarillo with injuries.

Miller was driving east on US 287 in a 2016 Nissan SUV while heavy smoke from a large grass fire was covering the highway.

A 1984 Peterbilt truck towing a livestock trainer was stopped in the right lane of US 287 behind other congested traffic.

The SUV was not able to stop in time to avoid running into the trailer.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.