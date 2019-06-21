Donations sought for Lake Meredith fireworks show

The July 3, 2019, fireworks show at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area will be shot off between Sanford Yake and Fritch Fortress.

The show will begin as soon as it gets dark, which will be between 9:05 and 9:15 p.m. At 10:15 p.m., the original “Wizard of Oz” movie will be shown. This year marks the 85th anniversary of this Hollywood classic.

More than 50,000 people have attended previous shows at the lake, so be aware there will be lots of traffic.

Camping at the park is on a first-come, first-serve basis and all the sites are primitive.

Shooting off your own fireworks is strictly forbidden. Glass bottles also are forbidden. While alcoholic beverages are permitted at campsites, drinking and driving — whether in land vehicles or water craft — is against the law.

This event is presented by Project Fritch America and the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates.

Donations are still needed to help pay for the show. Donations can be made at Pantex Federal Credit Union in Fritch, Lowe’s Food in Fritch, Allsup’s convenience store in Fritch, Chris’ Kitchen in Fritch, Jesse’s Pizza in Fritch, Borger and Stinnett, Jesse’s Burritos in Borger and Wright on Bait at Sanford Yake.

The night of the show, there will be volunteers taking donations along the lake roads before and after the show. Locations will be posted on the Project Fritch America Facebook.

Silver Welch, director of Project Fritch America, hopes that 60,000-plus people will attend this year’s show. For more information, call Welch at 806-886-0883.