Dog lovers take note! July 31 is National Mutt Day!

Today is National Mutt Day. The holiday, which is celebrated twice a year, was created in 2005 Colleen Paige to raise awareness of the rate at which mixed breed dogs are abandoned in shelters. According to Nationalmuttday.com, approximately 80% of dogs in shelters are mixed breeds.

Last week, we asked readers online to share photos of their mutts along with a short paragraph on what makes their mutt special. Here are some of the responses: