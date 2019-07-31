Dog lovers take note! July 31 is National Mutt Day!

“We love her so much! She might only be 5 pounds, but she has enough attitude and personality for a dog 20 times her size!” Tamara Beres wrote of Calliope. Zelijko Zee Ilicic shared how her dog, Hubble, came into her life the same week she lost her father. Hubble was rescued during a particularly cold winter in January 2011.“This is Franky Pina aka Francisco is our little spoil pain in the butt puppy that we love with all out heart his very special to my family because his our very first puppy that we actually got to keep in a very long time. We love him very much,” Owner Erica Pina shared. “For five years she has brought much joy to our family. She loves to cuddle and play fetch with her toys. She cheers us up when we are sad and warms our heart when we are mad. She is super smart, loyal, loves road trips and will not back down from any dog or person whom she does not know (channeling her inner Great Dane). She is a true blessing to our family and we love her dearly,” James Orcutt wrote of Maci Jo.“For five years she has brought much joy to our family. She loves to cuddle and play fetch with her toys. She cheers us up when we are sad and warms our heart when we are mad. She is super smart, loyal, loves road trips and will not back down from any dog or person whom she does not know (channeling her inner Great Dane). She is a true blessing to our family and we love her dearly,” James Orcutt wrote of Maci Jo.
By: 
Cynthia Reyes
Staff Reporter
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
BORGER, TX

Today is National Mutt Day. The holiday, which is celebrated twice a year, was created in 2005 Colleen Paige to raise awareness of the rate at which mixed breed dogs are abandoned in shelters. According to Nationalmuttday.com, approximately 80% of dogs in shelters are mixed breeds.
Last week, we asked readers online to share photos of their mutts along with a short paragraph on what makes their mutt special. Here are some of the responses:

Category: