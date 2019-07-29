Discovery Center offers new wizarding event for families

Riddikulus, Obliviate, Accio! Calling all Muggles!

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be turning it’s museum wings into a Wizarding School for one day on Saturday Aug. 3, and no acceptance letter needed! Die-hard Harry Potter fans and families that just love Wizarding and Witchery will revel in this all-day event celebrating the world of magic. From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., DHDC will explore this magical world and learn the science behind it.

Wizarding School visitors will enjoy a full cauldron of fun featuring:

• Mesmerizing Science of Magic Demonstrations by DHDC’s finest wizards and witches.

• Stop by Ollivander’s Wand Shop to make your own magical wand.

• Attend wizarding classes on topics like “Care of Magical Creatures,”

“Potions”and “Charms.”

• Learn about our night sky with our astronomy lessons in the Space Theater every hour,

beginning at 11 a.m.

• Dive in to Muggle Studies while taking apart a full-size car.

• Get sorted and earn house points throughout the day in your classes.

Wizarding School is sponsored by Exceptional Emergency Center. Admission for this

event is $3 per person for members and $3 plus regular admission per person for non-members.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is located at 1200 Streit Drive in Amarillo. For more information, call 806-355-9547.