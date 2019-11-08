Craig Jones announces bid for county attorney

Craig Jones, an attorney at Mitchell & Jones Law Firm in Borger, has announced he is running for Hutchinson County attorney on the Republican ticket. Jones will face opponent, local attorney Amanda Harris, in the primary election on March 3, 2020, to see who will take the Republican nomination for Hutchinson County attorney. Current Hutchinson County Attorney Mike Milner is retiring at the end of his term in December 2020.

Jones is a native of Brownfield, Texas. He graduated from Brownfield High School in 1989. He then attended Abilene Christian University where he played football on a full athletic scholarship.

He graduated from Abilene Christian University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 1993. From there, Jones studied law at Baylor University of Law and graduated in 1996.

He has been practicing law for 24 years, with 21 of those years here in Hutchinson County.

He specializes in family law, criminal law, civil ligation and probate and trusts. He also works some with oil and gas law.

Jones said he is very involved in the community. He has served on the Frank Phillips Board of Directors and currently serves as the President of the Frank Phillips College Development Corp. He was also a past president of the Borger Rotary Club and also served on the Borger High School Band and Volleyball Booster clubs.

He is a member of Faith Covenant Church in Borger and has served as a lay worship leader for over 10 years.

Jones has been married to his wife, Lisa for 27 years. Together, the couple has two children Cooper and Carson. In his free time, he likes to bird hunt, travel, watch the Dallas Cowboys, participate in fantasy football, and spend time with his pets. He also is a big Barry Manilow fan.

Jones believes that his experience and leadership abilities would make him a good candidate for the next Hutchinson County attorney.

“I believe that my professional and leadership experiences have prepared me to be the next Hutchinson County attorney,” Jones said. “Hutchinson County needs a candidate who will continue, as well as build upon, the solid leadership that Mike Milner has provided for so many years. Whether my role has been one of an advocate, a teammate, a leader, or a peacemaker, I have had many opportunities to inspire people to be better and to resolve conflict.

“My experiences as a small business owner and a member of governing boards have also prepared me, in my opinion, to make tough decisions, after much prayer and deliberation, that would need to be made in prosecuting the accused in criminal cases, advocating for children in CPS cases, and advising the county with regard to other legal matters.”

Jones added, “I would be honored to serve the citizens of Hutchinson County and would appreciate your vote in the March primary.”