A COVID-19 vaccine drive through will be conducted at Golden Plains Hospital, Medical Drive, Borger, Texas, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 line up will begin at 1:00 pm clinic will be starting at 1:30pm. A limited supply of vaccine will be made available to qualifying persons. Requirements are:

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation • Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

All vaccine recipients will be required to provide a valid State ID. If recipients have health insurance, please be prepared to provide a copy of your benefits card. Insurance is not a requirement to receive the vaccine, however most all health insurance companies have agreed nationwide to cover the administrative cost of providing the vaccine. No vaccine recipients will be billed for this service, whether there is health insurance or not.

The attached map will illustrate the entry for this drive through testing. Please remain in your vehicle while on the premises. A mask or face covering is required while interacting with staff at the site.

After the vaccine, recipients will be required to wait 15 minutes before leaving the premises. Medical personnel will be on site to ensure there are no allergic reactions or other complications.

The supply of vaccine is very limited and only those meeting the criteria above will receive the vaccine at this time. The drive thru is first come first served and once the supply has been exhausted (about 200 doses), the vaccine drive-thru will close.

To receive text alerts pertaining to this testing event and future testing events by our cooperating health care providers and pharmacies, you can opt into our service by texting the word Hutchhealth to 888-777. You can opt out of this anonymous notification group at any time.