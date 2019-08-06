County’s 4-H kids recognized at banquet

The Hutchinson County 4-H program held its 2019 awards banquet Thursday at the Colfield Community Center in Borger.

About 60 people were in attendance, including the 4-H kids and their families.

Kristy Slough, the county’s agricultural agent, served as the emcee.

“Tonight, we are proud to recognize many outstanding Hutchinson County 4-H members for the countless hours of work they put in this year,” she said.

Cooper Jennings led the U.S. pledge, Shanley Collins led the Texas pledge and Konnor Anthony led the 4-H motto and pledge. At the closing of the banquet, Shaylee Rosebrugh led the 4-H prayer: “Help me O God, to live so that the world may be a little better because Thou didst make me. Amen.”

Red Isbell recited the invocation.

4-H members who were recognized are: Konner Anthony, Brooke Armstrong, Bryna Armstrong, Lillie Blackwell, Shanley Collins, Kaylee Davis, Jaylee Garlington, Kora Garlington, Cooper Jennings, Axeley Jordan, Hurli Keller, Lynlee Patterson, Jaymee Rosebrugh, Shaylee Rosebrugh, Elizabeth Schick, Natalie Summit and Cadence Woods.