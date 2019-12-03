Connect Community Services to Host Christmas Tour of Homes

Connect Community Services, a nonprofit organization in Fritch, is hosting its second annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 14 from 5-9 p.m.

The mission of CCS is to provide individuals with services, resources and educational assistance to gain financial independence and improve their lives, according to its website.

The tour of homes event will begin at CCS, located at 405 W. Broadway, at 5 p.m. where maps, hot chocolate and a photo booth will be set up for attendees.

Santa Claus will also be at CCS from 5-5:30 p.m. and there will be door prizes to enter before the tour begins.

The tour will feature homes around the community of Fritch that are beautifully decorated for the Christmas season.

Davina Brown, executive director of CCS said, “There are eight homes plus the CCS open house. We go into homes and see all the wonderful Christmas decorations and trees.

The people that are welcoming us into their homes love Christmas and our community and invite everyone to share Christmas joy.”

The cost for the event is $15 per person.

“All proceeds go to benefit CCS so that we can continue to serve our community,” Brown said.

Brown invites the public to attend.

“It isn’t every day you see a home with a Christmas tree in the bath tub, antique decorations, Santa, and a social night in Fritch where you can invite friends to visit and meet new friends; all while supporting a great cause,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased at the CCS office at 405 W. Broadway in Fritch or Lowe’s Grocery in Fritch. For more information you can also contact CCS at 806-397-0154.