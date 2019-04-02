Congradulations

Congratulations on your well deserved accomplishments Borger Inc and all of the Leadership Borger graduates! Last night at the chamber banquet the Borger Economic Development Corporation’s (Borger Inc.) chairman and president Michelle Griffin won citizen of the year. We would also like to congratulate all of the leadership Borger graduates. Some of them included our very own Councilman James Marrs, City Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Winston Sauls and Police Lt. Brandon Simms !