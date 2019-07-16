Communication not just a job, but also a passion for Montoya

Marisa Montoya, communications manager for the city of Borger, grew up in Amarillo. “Communication has always been a passion of mine,” Montoya says. “In high school, I was the editor of the yearbook and school newspaper. I created magazines and did a lot of things with communications journalism.”

Montoya is a 2018 graduate of West Texas A&M University, where she studied English literature as well as technical communication to gain a more formal grasp of communication concepts. When Montoya’s father saw an ad in a local paper describing the position, he thought it would be a good fit for her and convinced her to apply. Montoya applied, was hired, and began working for the city of Borger in November 2018.

In this position, Montoya writes press releases, manages social media and the city of Borger website, coordinates events and deals with all internal and external communication, along with creating all digital content.

Montoya works closely with the Make Borger Beautiful Committee, facilitating projects, as well as the Borger news advisory council. In all this, Montoya communicates the city council’s mission to the public.

Montoya loves the people she works with, saying, “It feels like family. I enjoy the community I work for; they have a passion behind what I do.”