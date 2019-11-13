Coker seeks re-election

Sheriff Kirk A. Coker is excited to announce that he his running for Hutchinson County sheriff once again. Coker was elected in 2016 after a run-off primary election in which he won against incumbent Don Johnson by 51 votes. Coker is a republican and will face Johnson and Blakik Kemp (fellow Republicans) in the primary election which will be held on March 3, 2020. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.