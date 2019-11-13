Coker seeks re-election
By:
Jessica Ozbun
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
BORGER, TX
Sheriff Kirk A. Coker is excited to announce that he his running for Hutchinson County sheriff once again. Coker was elected in 2016 after a run-off primary election in which he won against incumbent Don Johnson by 51 votes. Coker is a republican and will face Johnson and Blakik Kemp (fellow Republicans) in the primary election which will be held on March 3, 2020. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.
Category: