Cleatus Lebow survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis

The sinking of the USS Indianapolis during World War II was the US Navy’s worst tragedy at sea. Eight hundred and eighty sailors died, and only 317 survived. The Indianapolis delivered to the U.S. base on the island of Tinian the atomic bomb components which were ultimately used to construct the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

On July 30, 1945, four days after leaving Tinian, the Indianapolis, operating under radio silence, was hit by two Japanese torpedoes that sank the ship in 12 minutes. The sailors spent five days and four nights in the shark-infested Pacific Ocean. No one came to look for them because it was a secret mission, and the Navy Command did not know the ship was missing. A plane searching for enemy submarines saw something and flew closer to the water. What the pilot saw were the sailors’ heads bobbing in the water. As the plane approached, the men began to wave. The plane radioed for help and a rescue boat later arrived. The sailors who served aboard the USS Indianapolis carried the weapon that ultimately won the war, and they endured unthinkable horrors in the harrowing ordeal at sea.

In December 2018, the crew of the USS Indianapolis was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal “… in recognition of their perseverance, bravery and service to the United States.”

Today there are only 6 living survivors of the USS Indianapolis. Mr. Cleatus Lebow of the Texas Panhandle is one of these survivors. On Monday, February 8th please join with the Texas Panhandle War Memorial in wishing this brave sailor a Happy 97th birthday. Have a great day Mr. Lebow and thank you for your service to our country!

We encourage our veterans and their families to contact our Veterans Referral Coordination Center at the War Memorial if they need any type of assistance. The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is proud to partner with Combined Arms and the Texas Veteran’s Network to provide excellent service referrals for veterans and their families. The mission of the War Memorial is to help veterans and their families by assessing veteran and family member needs and finding appropriate service providers to meet those needs. As a Combined Arms Community Leader, the War Memorial has access to the vast array of services that fall under the umbrella of Combined Arms.

Combined Arms is a not-for-profit agency supported by the Texas Veterans Network, Texas Veterans Commission, and numerous veteran and corporate sponsors. Combined Arms is a backbone organization that focuses on bringing organizations together by providing the technology needed to refer veterans and their family members to appropriate services, ensuring no one falls through the cracks. This is a collaborative effort across Texas.

Whatever the veteran’s need – employment, housing, financial assistance, reintegration, transportation, counseling, or general information – The War Memorial and Combined Arms will find the right provider for them. This service is free; the veterans have earned it. Some benefits are available to the veteran’s family. Our navigators are trained to know the resource providers in our community and can connect the veteran or family member with those services. We will follow up and ensure that the veteran or family member and the resource connect, and their needs are being met.

Come and visit our museum of military artifacts and photographs from WWI to Afghanistan. The War Memorial has the only Military Chapel in the Panhandle, available for weddings and funerals. Our high-tech Education Center features five computer kiosks, each with information on 11 U. S. wars. We also have oral histories of the Vietnam War and World War II.

