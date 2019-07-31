City mechanic Wes Aikens likes working with ‘diverse group of people’

Starting July, the Borger News-Herald will feature a city of Borger employee each Wednesday.

Our first employee is Wes Aikens, who has been with the city for 26 years and presently works as a mechanic.

The News-Herald wants to thank the city’s communications manager, Marisa Montoya, for her assistance with this new weekly feature.

Name: Wes Aikens

Job title: Mechanic

Years employed with the city: Aikens has been a part of the City of Borger team for 26 years and has worked for three different departments; Parks, Animal Control and Mechanic. Aikens has been a mechanic at the city since 1996.

Family: Aikens has been married for eight years and has two daughters, one son and six grandchildren.

Briefly describe your job duties: Aikens works on all city vehicles from the Transfer Station Semi-Trailers to City lawn mowers. Part of his job includes working at the Vehicle Service Center, and he also works out of a service truck frequently to make in-transit repairs. The city relies on its mechanics to fix vehicles and equipment, big and small. Aikens is one of three mechanics for the city. Aikens has been part of the team that has been hard at work keeping the city’s refuse trucks operational as they make daily trips to the Pampa landfill while the transfer station is under construction. The vehicles and equipment the city utilizes to provide daily services can be seen all over town and our mechanics help ensure the equipment remains operational.

What do you like about your job? Aikens enjoys that he “gets to work with a diverse group of people.”

What do you like about Borger? Aikens has been in Borger since 1980 and has watched it grow over the last 39 years. Aikens was a volunteer firefighter and part of the Hutchinson County Volunteer Fire Department from 1990-2013 and is currently a volunteer with the Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department.