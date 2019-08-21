City employee spotlight: Julie Cummings

Name: Julie Cummings

Job title: Customer service technician

Job description: Cummings works in the utility billing department and does everything from answer customer calls to help set up new service. Cummings’ day-to-day activities also include things like changing meters, working on water leaks and more.

Years worked for the city: Cummings has worked for the city for over 18 years. She started in Animal Control, transitioned to meter reading, then to her current role in Customer Service.

Family: Cummings has been married to her husband for over 15 years and has one daughter.

What do you like about Borger: Cummings loves “everything” about Borger, including the people and her job. She has lived in Borger for over 20 years. Julie and her husband are active members of Unity Baptist Church and she teaches Sunday school there.

What do you like about your job: “Every day is a new adventure.” Cummings also loves her “work sisters” and coming to work every day.