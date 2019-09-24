City Council approves FY2019-20 tax rate

During its regular meeting Sept. 17, the Borger City Council unanimously approved a combined tax rate of $0.863490 per $100 of property for FY 2019-20.

City Manager Eddie Edwards said the tax rate has remained the same for the past three years. No one spoke during the public hearing or had questions about the tax rate.

Also approved at the meeting was a fee schedule for 2020.

Edwards said that unlike the FY2019-20 budget and tax rate, which both begin on Oct. 1, the new fee schedule would not take effect until Jan. 1.

Altogether, Edwards said, the fee schedule is about 25 pages long, and that most of the fees have remained the same.

“Some went up, some went down,” he said.

Joe Price, assistant to the city manager, added that while some of the structure to the fee schedule had been changed, there were not many changes to the fees themselves.

The council also approved a request to rezone a property from commercial to residential.

The rezoning request had been recommended by the Planning & Zoning Commission, Assistant Director/Building Official Larry Byrd told the council.

The next City Council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at City Hall, 600 N. Main St. Meetings are streamed live on the city’s Facebook page, where they also can be watched after the meetings. For more information, call 806-273-0900.