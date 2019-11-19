Christmas Open House on deck for Sunday

Santa, sales, singing and a traveling shopping cart.

Put all four together and you have the Borger Downtown Merchants’ annual Christmas Open House.

The downtown shopping event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Participating merchants will provide refreshments.

Santa Claus will make his appearance at 2 p.m. and the traveling shopping cart will start at the Chocolate Tulip, 517 N. Main St.

Brandi Fairweather, owner of the Chocolate Tulip, explained how the traveling shopping cart works.

Each of the participating merchants will donate an item that will be wrapped. The merchants will tell Fairweather how much each item is worth. Only Fairweather will know the values of all of the items.

The items will be placed in a shopping cart and moved from one business to the next.

Shoppers in each store will have the opportunity to guess the total value of all the items and place their entry into a box that’s in the cart.

After the traveling shopping cart finishes its route, the box with the entries will be opened and the person who guesses the closest to the total value of the items will win all of the items.

There is no cost to enter and it doesn’t matter if your guess is over the amount, like on “The Price Is Right,” the closest guess will be the winner.

Fairweather said the traveling shopping cart has been a tradition for many years, and that one year someone guessed the exact amount.

Participating merchants along with the Chocolate Tulip include: Jim’s Diamond Shop, Body & Sol, Bloomin’ Mesquite Boutique, Vintage Pearl Boutique, Neumann & Bailey, At The Ranch, American Legion Post 671, the Borger News-Herald and Message Makers.

Both the Texas Panhandle Youth Choir and the Texas Panhandle Community Choir will be conducting an open rehearsal at 3 p.m. at Neumann & Bailey and the public is invited to attend.