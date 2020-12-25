Christmas Eve accident claims life in Potter County

Source DPS

Number of vehicles in crash: 1 Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Thursday 12/24/20 – Approximately 5:35 p.m.

County: Potter

Location: Sl-335 approximately one mile north of Amarillo

Posted Speed Limit: 75

Weather/Road Conditions: Cloudy/Dry paved road.

Vehicle 1: 2005 Jeep Liberty

Driver: Deceased– Donald Encinias III, 24, of Amarillo. Died on scene

Pronounced deceased by Potter County Justice of the Peace, Jackson.

Seat belt worn: No

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1 was eastbound on SL 335 traveling up a slight hill approaching the the Western Street overpass. When Vehicle 1 reached the overpass, the driver observed debris in his lane of travel. The driver swerved to the left to avoid the debris, but due the speed and sudden evasive action, he lost control of the vehicle. Vehicle 1 left the roadway and rolled over down the embankment south of SL 335. The unsecured driver was ejected. Vehicle 1 came to rest upside down on the entrance ramp to SL 335.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.

