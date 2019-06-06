Chris Hackett's Basketball Camp a success

Coach Chris Hackett said “we had a great week of camp with 45 campers from Amarillo, Borger, Canadian, Fritch, Gruver, Pampa, and Stinnett!” This is the group photo that was taken after the young men got their camp T-shirts. Next week will be the final camp of the summer. You can sign up online, at the BCAC or we will take a limited number of walk-ups on the day. The link is… www.fpcmensbasketballcamps.com