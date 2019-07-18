Children’s musician Andy Mason delights kids at Borger library branch

Children and parents gathered at the Hutchinson County Library branch in Borger at 2 p.m. Wednesday to enjoy an hour of music and fun provided by children’s musician Andy Mason, who also held concerts at the Fritch and Stinnett library branches. The program was made possible in part by the Friends of the Library.

Mason has been a part of the different summer activities offered by the Hutchinson County Library for years. Many of the kids in attendance yesterday afternoon have been coming to the library to listen to Mason’s music for years.

Several children as well as parents were in attendance at yesterday’s interactive event. Children danced, asked and answered questions, clapped and sang along.

With uncomplicated lyrics such as “everybody likes pizza” in the song aptly titled, “Everybody Likes Pizza,” audience members were easily able to join in the performance.

Lucky for all the pizza fans, every child received a coupon for a free one topping pizza at the concert courtesy of Jesse’s Pizza. Mason also gave away copies of his CDs to five lucky children in the audience who answered questions correctly throughout the concert.

The concert was also educational. Mason provided a brief history of the instruments he used. Mason also encouraged the children to learn instruments by demonstrating the ease of learning how to play one. He taught an audience member how to play a few chords on the ukulele. Then he led all of them with the new found skills in “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”

The concert concluded with the song “Eat Your Veggies Before They Eat You.”

Afterward, the library drew names of children who have been participating in the summer reading program for a chance to win passes to Wonderland Amusement Park in Amarillo and tickets for Texas the Musical. The library also had an abundance of door prizes for the children in attendance, as well as a few door prizes for the adults at the event.

The Hutchinson County Library will be hosting Special Story Time with pizza next week at each of the three locations.

•The Stinnett Special Story Time will be Tuesday, July 23 at 11 a.m.

• The Borger Special Story Time will be Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m.

•The Fritch Story Time will be Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m