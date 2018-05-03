Celebrating local poets

April is over and so with it National Poetry Month. However, due to the overwhelming positive response we received form our readers, we will continue to share poems in our Monday editions.

We were thrilled by the amount of reader submitted poems. We will be accepting poems for consideration of publication.

Anyone who wishes to submit a poem in order to be featured in our Monday Poem can do so by emailing: reporting@borgernewsherald.com

Please include a short 2-3 sentence bio along with your submission

“Poetry is simply the most beautiful, impressive, and widely effective mode of saying things.” –Matthew Arnold