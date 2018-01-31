Candidate's Forum

Hutchinson County Republican Women are hosting a Candidate Forum on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

There will be a reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. The forum will begin at 7:00 p.m.

This event will be hosted at Frank Phillips College in the auditorium. For more information, call President of the Hutchinson County Republican Women, Charlotte Martin (273-8363) or Vice- President, Joyce Shirley (857-3947). The public is encouraged to attend.