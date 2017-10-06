Calvary Baptist hosts Camp Out Getting S'More of Jesus Oct. 7,8

Calvary Baptist Church, located at 602 N. McGee St. in Borger, will host a Camp Out Getting S'More of Jesus VBS Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8. The VBS starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 8:45 p.m. both evenings. Volunteers are welcome and registration is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To register or for more information, please call Courtney Eubanks with the church's youth department at (806) 886-0125.