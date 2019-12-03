Burleson announces bid for commissioner Precinct 1

Shawn Burleson said he is pleased to announce he is running for Hutchinson County Commissioner Precinct 1. Burleson will face Gary Alexander and Michael Fitzgerald in the March 3, 2020, Primary Election for the Republican nomination.

Precinct 1 is the eastern part of the county that runs to the Carson/Gray county lines and includes the Keeler neighborhood, parts of Bunivista and also parts of the Meadowlark neighborhood.

Burleson lives in Borger and has been a resident of Hutchinson County for the last 23 years. He works for the Borger Fire Department and holds the title of captain.

He attends Grace Church in Borger and works for the maintenance department at the church.

Burleson ran for Precinct 1 Commissioner in the last election and lost to incumbent Larry Coffman.

He said he’s running again, because, “I get to serve being a firefighter and I have the opportunity to serve more people if I become commissioner. I will get to take care of the county and serve the people and honor them.”

Burleson has been married to his wife Carrie for 29 years. Together, they have four daughters: Chenoa, Chelby and husband David, Cally and Chole. He also has one grandson, Judah.

In his free time he likes to attend church, spend time with his family and hiking in the mountains.

For more information on his campaign or to request a yard sign, contact him on Facebook.