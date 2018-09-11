Bulldogs getting ready for Bushland Friday

The Borger Bulldogs will be looking to build on their thrilling overtime victory over Lubbock High this past Friday here in Borger. Their next test will be this Friday as they travel to Bushland to take on the Falcons. Kick off for Friday night's contest in Amarillo is set for 7:00 p.m. See the football previews for this week's games for all three local football teams in this Thursday's sports section of the Borger News-Herald.