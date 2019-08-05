Bulldog Band begins rehearsals for 2019-20

The Borger HS Band began the 2019-20 school year preparing for the upcoming fall marching season. Color guard and drumline groups met this past week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Various band officers have been working on getting flip folders made for the band. On Aug. 5, band officers and freshmen or new students will meet starting at 9 a.m. in the high school band hall. The entire band will meet at 6 p.m. that evening. Students will need their instruments for this rehearsal. Parking will be in the faculty parking lot until construction in front of the school is complete.

The band will meet on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday night from that point on to the start of school on Aug. 26. Due to new state requirements, all members of the band must complete an athletic physical before they can participate in band rehearsals. The theme of the Bulldog Band’s halftime presentation this year will be based on the music from the hit movie “The Greatest Showman.” The band is under the instruction of Kevin Kuehler, Nick Mears, Rebecca Britten and Kim Duso.