Budget workshop planned for Commissioners' Court meeting
The Hutchinson County Commissioners' Court will hold a regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22, on the first floor of the Hutchinson County Courthouse in Stinnett.
Agenda items include:
• Consider and/or approve hiring Eadie Bradford for FCH Extension Agent.
• Consider and/or approve Agricultural Agent Kristy Slough attending the District 1 conference in Red River, New Mexico, Aug. 12-14.
• Consider and/or approve FY2019-20 Sheriff's Office fees.
• Consider and/or approve action for the 2020 U.S. Census.
• Consider and/or approve renewal of county employees health insurance.
• Hold a budget workshop for budget year 2019-20.
The commissions may go into executive session, but the final vote will either be in open session at this meeting or at a subsequent public meeting.
