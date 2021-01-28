Breaking News: Texas Rangers arrest Jason Collier for tampering with a Government Document
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Stinnett, Texas
Stinnett Chief of Police Jason Collier has been arrested by the Texas Rangers. Collier has also resigned his position as Chief of Police at Stinnett. He was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail this afternoon according to Hutchinson County Jail Captain Monica Sepulveda on charges of Tamper with a Government Document/Defraud-cause harm... His bond has been set at $10,000.
