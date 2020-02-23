BREAKING NEWS: COLORADO SOLDIER ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER ARRESTED IN BORGER

Updated Breaking news: Stephen Cruz Sandoval, 21, wanted out of El Paso County Colorado was arrested by the Borger Police Department early this morning, February 23rd. He was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail in Stinnett. Sandoval is accused of attempted 2nd degree murder. Sandoval, a soldier at Fort Carson near Colorado Springs is accused of shooting a man in Fountain, Colorado on Saturday and then fleeing the scene with a 17-year-old female who was considered missing and endangered. Fountain, Colorado is located approximately 5 hours from Borger, Texas. The female was located with Sandoval safe and unharmed. Borger News-Herald will have this full story in Tuesday's Edition of the Borger News-Herald and will be following any updates closely.