Boy Scout Troop 113 host hot dog & bake sale fundraiser Sunday at Borger's Fellowship Baptist Church

Boy Scout Troop 113 is holding an all you can eat hot dog and bake sale fundraiser Sunday, July 16 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Baptist Church of Borger. Tickets are $7 at the door. The dinner includes all you can eat hot dogs, chili dogs, chips and drink. The church is located at 305 Deahl St. Come out and support a worthy organization, enjoy a delicious lunch and check the bake sale table for items to buy.

For more information, please contact Kris Anaya at (806) 626-8833.