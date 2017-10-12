Borger's Downtown Merchants Association host Fall Moonlight Madness Friday night

Borger's Downtown Merchants Association (DMA) host its semi-annual Fall Moonlight Madness on Friday, October 13. The event kicks-off at 6:00 p.m. and continues to 9:00 p.m. Participating merchants will feature special sales, trunk-or-treat for youngsters, costume contests for all ages and a special "black cat spooktacular" drawing.

To participate in the drawing, start at Texas Mike's and be sure to finish by 9:00 p.m. at Onions. The winner of the drawing will take home a basket full of gifts and prizes from participating merchants!