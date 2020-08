Lady Bulldog Volleyball matchups and times for Tuesday, August 25th.

at Borger

9th Perryton v. 9th River Road 5:00 Aux. gym

JV Perryton v. JV River Road 5:00 Main gym

Varsity Perryton v. Varsity River Road 6:00 Main

JV Borger v. JV River Road 6:00 Aux gym

9th Borger v. 9th River Road 7:00 Aux gym

Varsity Borger v. River Road 7:00 Main gym