Borger resident and scientist inducted into ag Hall of Fame

Borger's own Terry A. Howell was inducted in the Agriculture Research Service Science Hall of Fame. Howell, a retired agricultural engineer, worked for more than 34 years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Conservation and Production Research Laboratory in Bushland. Three others were also inducted into the Hall of Fame. All were selected for their impact on agricultural research, problem solving in their field of expertise, character and record of achievement.

Dennis O'Brien, USDA public affairs specialist, called the designation prestigious saying each inductee represents the "best of the best" in their scientific field. "Only three or four are named to this Hall of Fame in any given year," he said. According to the Agriculture Research Service (ARS) website, "Howell is known for his contributions toward saving water by developing strategies for measuring and calculating the precise water needs of a wide variety of crops." His methods are used in many states where water usage is key.

Nominees to the ARS Hall of Fame must be retired or eligible for retirement and are recommended by fellow ARS employees.