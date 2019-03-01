Borger Powerlifting head to Regional Meet this weekend
Evan Hays
Friday, March 1, 2019
BORGER, TX
The Borger Powerlifting team will have 7 members represent the Bulldogs at this weekend's meet. The girls are Maja Back in the 105, Yanelika Sanchez in the 148, Natalie Hood in the 198, and Winter Back in the 259.The boys are Rey Heredia is in the 242 and in 8th place in region, Jaziel Rivera-Torrez is in 7th place in the 275, Tytus Williams is in 2nd place in the SWH. Look for results of the meet sometime in next weeks sports sections of the Borger News-Herald.
