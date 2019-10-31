Borger native leaves lasting legacy on community

William F. “Bill” Carder was very well liked and a staple in the Borger community. He was a skilled businessman and engineer, a civic volunteer, a devoted husband and loving father. Carder, 83, calmly passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, surrounded by his loving family in Amarillo. Though Carder is gone physically from this Earth, the legacy he left behind will continue to carry on in the vast history of Hutchinson County.

