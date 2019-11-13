Borger native Blaik Kemp announces bid for sheriff
By:
Jessica Ozbun
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
BORGER, TX
Borger native Blaik Kemp has announced that he too is running for Hutchinson County sheriff. All three announced candidates for sheriff are Republicans. However, candidates have until Dec. 9 to register for telection so more Republican or Democratic candidates may join the race. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.
