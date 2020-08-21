Borger Municipal Judge placed on administrative leave for alleged violations of City Employment Policy

Statement from City of Borger Communications Manager Marisa Montoya, “Judge Griffin was placed on administrative leave following a complaint for violations of City Employment Policy of a non-criminal nature and pending review by the City. Like any other employer, the City of Borger does not comment on potential or ongoing internal personnel actions; however, should a change in the employment status of Judge Griffin occur, the City will make that publicly known in an appropriate manner and at an appropriate time.

In reference to the current social media posts, the City has no knowledge related to any of the statements or claims made in the various posts. The City is also unaware of any current criminal investigations being conducted by an outside law enforcement agency on Judge Griffin or for that matter any other current or former City employee.”