Results from Monday’s BMS Volleyball games against Pampa-

8th grade B team lost in three games 13-25, 25-15, 22-25.

8th grade A lost in three games

18 -25, 25-19, 25-23

7th grade A lost in three 25-22, 7-25, 26-28

7th grade B team won in three

20-25, 25-13, 26-24