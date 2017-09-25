Borger Library reopens Monday, September 25 after renovations completed

The Borger Library reopened Monday, September 25. The library had been closed since September 11 for a two week renovation project, according to director Tamara Beres. The renovations were completed Friday, September 22.

The library is located at 625 Weatherly St. The library is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, please call (806) 273-0126 during normal business hours.