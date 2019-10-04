Borger, Inc. approves 2 applications for incentive program from local businesses

Requests will now move onto City Council for approval

Borger, Inc. (Borger Economic Development Corp.) met in a special called meeting on Thursday morning. Three members of the five-member board were in attendance — Vice President Jesse Shuffield, Secretary/Treasurer Lisa Jones and Board Member Scott Mills.

The purpose of the meeting was for two local business owners, Bluboots and Jim’s Diamond Shop, to present their applications to the board for the Small Business Incentive Program.

The Small Business Incentive Program offers a reimbursement grant which is available to small business owners in Borger with the purpose of reinvestment into commercial property and to assist small business owners with their growth plans to retain businesses in Borger, according to the Borger, Inc. website.

Co-owner of Bluboots (Western clothing and work-boot store) Edward Albert spoke to the board about his plans to improve his business if he receives the incentive from the city. Albert co-owns and operates five clothing/boot stores throughout Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle.

“We came to Borger in 2011 and Bluboots has been the most successful store and the easiest to succeed in anything we have done,” Albert said. “Our store manager Ashley Carr told us about the incentive program the city is offering and we would like to apply to fix the sidewalks outside of our business.”

The new business owner of Jim’s Diamond Shop, Brisa Clark, also spoke to the board about her application for the incentive program. Clark said that she plans on keeping the business the same, but plans on remodeling and adding curve appeal (to the business).

Clark explained that she had worked with Jim Bridwell previous owner of Jim’s Diamond Shop for several years and had recently purchased the building from Clark.

She said that Bridwell would continue to help her do repairs on jewelry. Katie Lingor, executive director of Borger, Inc. then addressed the board: “One of the requirements for the SBIP (Small Business Incentive Program) is that the business stay in business for 12 months after a business receives the grant from the BEDC and both Jim and Brissa will sign on to that agreement to insure the business stays operating during that 12 month time frame.”

The board then went into executive session to discuss the applications. When the board reconvened into open session they considered and took action on the application for Bluboots and Jim’s Diamond Shop for the Small Business Incentive Program. Both actions were approved by the board.

The applications will now be presented to the Borger City Council for approval at their next regular meeting on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Borger City Hall.