Borger HS mixes new with the old

It’s a good bet that at least three generations of students have passed through the hallways of Borger High School, which was built in 1947.

While many school districts have opted for replacing an old building with a completely new one, Borger ISD decided it would renovate the old building and add on a new wing for freshmen.

Money for the renovation at BHS and other schools came from the $41 million bond that was passed by voters in 2017. Perhaps the centerpiece of the bond projects is the new Bulldog Stadium.

Yesterday, the high school held an open house and meet and greet to give parents the opportunity to meet some of the teachers.

The entrance to the freshman wing is framed with wood from the old gym floor, Principal Matt Ammerman said.

About an hour into last night’s open house, which went from 4 to 7 p.m., Associate Principal DeDe Conaway said there had been a lot of parents coming through.

“We are excited about the renovations and are looking forward to the final result,” she said.

Thomas Hodge is a math teacher whose classroom has a whole new look.

On one wall is a huge smart TV with white boards on either side. Also, an entire wall is a white board. And, if needed, the screen of the smart TV can be used as a white board. That’s a good thing for a math teacher who writes lots of equations.

Hodge teaches 10th through 12th grades and dual-credit students from Franks Phillips College.

The external wall still has the glass block window that was popular with mid-2000th century construction. But on either side of the glass blocks are new windows with new blinds.

Michael Benton’s classroom has row after row of computers.

Benton said he teaches everything from engineering, to robotics to video game technology.

He said there’s nothing new in his classroom this year, but he is starting a UIL robotics team this year.

“I’m excited about it,” he said. “We’ll jump in and see where we land.”

Borger Middle and Intermediate schools are hosting an open house today from 4 to 7 p.m.