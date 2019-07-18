Borger football team, cheerleaders lend a hand to NewsChannel 10
By:
Evan Hays
Thursday, July 18, 2019
BORGER, TX
The Bulldog football players and cheerleaders took part in NewsChannel 10’s Summer Celebration on Monday, July 15. They were on North Main Street in support of the city and Borger ISD. Some were interviewed about the upcoming football season. Players and cheerleaders are excited about the upcoming football season and coming back to school to all the improvements being made at the high school. The Borger ISD New Year Party (Meet the Teachers) will be Aug. 22 from 4-7 p.m. and the first day of school is Aug. 26. Pictured with the students are “Doppler” Dave Oliver, chief meteorologist for Channel 10, and Cassie Stafford, reporter and anchor. At far left is Duane Toliver, head football coach. (courtesy photo)
